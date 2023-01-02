Man who threatened neighbor with gun, shot by Cobb County police officer, police say

A man was shot after aiming a firearm at a Cobb County police officer on Sunday, police said.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, officers responded to David Lane in Mableton at about 7:47 p.m. to reports of an armed man aiming a firearm towards a neighbor.

Officers located the suspect in the carport area of the home, still armed with a weapon.

According to police, officers gave loud commands for the man to drop his weapon.

Police said the man ignored their commands and raised his weapon in the direction of officer.

An officer shot the suspect, and the suspect retreated inside the home.

The Cobb County Police SWAT team was called in to negotiate a safe conclusion to the incident.

At about 12:15 a.m., the man was arrested.

He received a non-life-threatening gun shot wound to the shoulder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified and will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

