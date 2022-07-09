Man who threatened NYC mayor and electeds exchanges gunfire with NYPD cops in Queens

NYPD officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect who’d threatened top New York officials on Saturday night in Queens, leaving the perp in critical condition, according to police and sources.

Prior to the shooting on 116th Ave. near Francis Lewis Blvd. in the St. Albans neighborhood, the shooter had threatened Mayor Adams, Gov. Hochul and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell — adding that he would open fire on responding officers — sources said.

At the scene, the suspect in fact shot at cops who came from the 113th Precinct to question him, sources said.

The NYPD then initiated a “level one” mobilization sending all cops in the area to the scene, sources said.

The suspect was placed in police custody and taken to an area hospital, cops said.

There were no immediate reports of officers being shot. At least one officer went to a hospital for observation and ringing in the ears following the shooting, according to police.

This is a developing story.