Man threatened with pry bar, robbed of $65, police say

Nov. 29—A Central City woman and a Johnstown man were jailed Tuesday after they allegedly robbed a man inside a Richland Township apartment and threatened to beat him with a metal pry bar, authorities said.

Richland Township police arrested Ashley Renee Hitechew, 30, of the 500 block of Poplar Street, and Charles James Corrie Jr., 33, of the 1100 block of Church Avenue.

According to a complaint affidavit, Hitechew was visiting a man who was renting a room in the 1500 block of Scalp Avenue on Tuesday. The man told police Hitechew has a boyfriend named Chuck but never allows him inside the room.

When Corrie later arrived, Hitechew let him inside before the man could close the door. Corrie allegedly threatened to kill the man and attempted to strike him with a metal pry bar but the man took it away. Corrie punched the man, pushed him onto the bed and fled with $65, the affidavit said.

Police later arrested Corrie and Hitechew at Sheetz on Scalp Avenue. Police charged them with conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, receiving stolen property and related counts.

Hitechew and Corrie were arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebnesburg, after each failed to post 10% of $85,000 bond.