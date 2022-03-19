Man who threatened Republican candidate for governor Ronchetti sentenced to 18 months in federal prison

Mar. 19—An Albuquerque man accused of sending threatening and obscene emails to weatherman-turned-politician Mark Ronchetti and his wife has been sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Albuquerque.

Stephen Yochim, 48, had been charged with transmitting threatening interstate communications after he was suspected of sending a series of profanity-laced emails in January 2021 that Ronchetti and his wife considered a "direct threat," according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

He pleaded guilty to one count of stalking, according to a plea agreement, and was sentenced March 7 to serve 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised parole, according to sentencing documents. He'll also be required to pay a $5,000 fine.

Yochim's attorney, Jason Bowles — who had asked the court to sentence Yochim to house arrest — did not return a call seeking comment Friday.

"As a father, you look at any threat to your family, and I don't know if there is a punishment that ever does fit the crime," said Ronchetti, a Republican gubernatorial hopeful who lost the U.S. Senate race in 2021 to Democrat Ben Ray Luján. He previously worked as a meteorologist for KRQE-TV.

"When someone is threatening your daughters with what he did, I don't think any sentence would be too much," Ronchetti added. "That's why we have a court system that takes the family emotion out of it. As it should."

The highly graphic messages threatened physical violence against Ronchetti and expressed "morbid joy at the prospect of cancer afflicting [his wife]," The U.S. Attorney's Office wrote in a news release at the time.

"Included in the profane terms directed toward the family was the repeated use of an ethnic slur," according to the news release.

The emails also included crude remarks about the couple's daughters, a criminal complaint said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel A. Hurtado had argued Yochim should receive a 24-month sentence, writing in a sentencing memo: "The defendant has no prior criminal history but has been previously investigated for similar conduct in 2012."

Sentencing documents indicate Yochim was out of custody at the time of the sentencing and was ordered to surrender himself to authorities within 60 days, at which time court personnel recommend he be incarcerated at Federal Medical Center, a prison in Forth Worth, Texas, for male inmates with special medical and mental health needs.

Ronchetti said Friday he was glad the case had been charged in federal court as opposed to state court so it was "dealt with quickly and severely."

That doesn't always happen when cases are pursued under state statues, he said, adding,"they are too soft and we aren't charging to the degree we should."