Man threatened to shoot up bank after trying to cash counterfeit bill, police say

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up a local bank after trying to get change from a counterfeit bill.

On Jan. 3, Memphis Police responded to a panic alarm at the Shelby County Employee Credit Union, 1160 Sycamore View Rd.

A man identified as Obtavius Gillum, 43, allegedly walked up to the counter and gave the teller a $100 bill with the words ‘copy money’ in green letters on it, records show.

Gillum asked the teller to make change with the bill, according to an affidavit.

The teller tested the bill with a counterfeit pen and told Gillum the bill was counterfeit.

Gillum said his bill was good and that he wanted his money, according to the affidavit.

When the teller told him he could not get money, he allegedly began talking about robbing the bank and ‘calling his boys’ to shoot up the bank and kill everyone inside, according to police.

He allegedly made a phone call from his cell phone while placing a hand into his pocket, making the teller press the panic alarm.

Police arrived and took Gillum into custody.

He was taken to 201 Poplar.

He’s charged with attempted robbery and criminal simulation $2,500 or less.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



