Man who threatened to shoot campground managers arrested downtown

BUSHNELL/MACOMB — The opening day of Heritage Days was made even more memorable Thursday afternoon by the forcible arrest of a man in a white pickup truck by officers with guns drawn and a K9.

According to a release by the McDonough County Sheriff's Office, sheriff's deputies responded to a call of someone threatening to shoot campground management at 23200 N 2000th Rd in Bushnell. The suspect fled the scene in a White Dodge pickup truck and headed towards Macomb.

Deputies noticed the truck at the intersection of Jackson and MacArthur Streets, and tried unsuccessfully to conduct a traffic stop at Randolph and Calhoun Street. Along with Macomb Police officers, they were finally able to stop the driver, identified as Jeffrey A Griswold, 51, of Galesburg, in an alley by the Heritage Days carnival set-up.

This reporter observed more than 10 emergency vehicles at the site along with officers with their weapons drawn. Jackson Street was shut down and traffic was being directed around the scene.

According to the Sheriff, Griswold refused to exit the vehicle. He revved his vehicle, did burnouts with his tires, and threw items at officers. Officers and deputies tried to negotiate with him, but he disobeyed commands. A K9 was dispatched to the scene to help get him to exit the vehicle, and officers forcibly removed him and took him into custody.

Both Griswold and the officers sustained minor injuries during the incident. Griswold was treated on the scene by Lifeguard Ambulance personnel, and taken to the McDonough County Jail, where he is lodged.

Griswold has been charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting/Obstructing a Police Officer, Fleeing and Eluding, and Reckless Driving. He also has an outstanding warrant from Knox County.

