Man who threatened to shoot constable heads to trial, police say

Dec. 11—SALIX, Pa. — A Richland Township man was ordered on Thursday to stand trial, accused of threatening to shoot a state constable and a maintenance man when they tried to evict him from a trailer home, authorities said.

John Joseph Herdman, 59, represented himself at a preliminary hearing held before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.

According to a criminal complaint, a state constable and a maintenance man arrived at Stonehedge Court on Walters Avenue on Dec. 1 with a court order to evict Herdman.

When no one came to the door, the maintenance man removed the doorknob and the constable attempted to kick in the door, the complaint said.

Herdman reportedly said, "If you touch my door again, I will shoot you."

Township police arrived and tried to coax Herdman out of the trailer when he tossed a 12-gauge shotgun shell out of the damaged door, the complaint said.

Members of the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team arrived to speak with Herdman, and he surrendered without incident, the complaint said.

Police said they seized a 12-gauge Stevens Arms double-barrel shotgun and a second round of ammunition.

Herdman is being held in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, on $50,000 percentage bond.