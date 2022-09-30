Man threatened to 'shoot up' GC McDonald's over nude photos

Sep. 29—GROVE CITY — A Westmoreland County man faces trial on accusations that he threatened to "shoot up" a Grove city restaurant after a teenage employee refused to send him nude photos.

District Judge Douglas E. Straub held over charges of making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct against Hunter Richard Gerstberger, 19, of Rostraver, Pa. His arraignment in Mercer County Common Pleas Court is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 29 before Judge Tedd C. Nesbit.

Gerstberger was charged Sept. 2 by Grove City police after the Aug. 16 incident at McDonald's, 200 W. Main St.

Police were called to the restaurant that afternoon, when a manager reported that a 16-year-old female employee received the threat from Gerstberger via Snapchat, according to court documents.

The girl told police that Gerstberger asked her to send nude photos of herself through the social media app.

When she refused, he responded with "I'm going to shoot up your McDonald's ... McDonald's in Grove City."

He made several other threats and the girl saved screenshots of the conversation before she blocked him.

Police obtained a search warrant for Gerstberger's Snapchat account and had police in Rostraver Township try to contact him.

Grove City police spoke to Gerstberger by phone on Aug. 29. He admitted to talking to the girl on Snapchat and asking her for nude photos, but said he thought the girl was 18.

He told police that he got mad, which is when he made the threat.

Gerstberger is free on bond.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This information is taken from police reports. Everyone charged should be presumed innocent until found guilty in court.