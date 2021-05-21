Man threatened to shoot Mettler's bouncer, charges say

May 21—MANKATO — A Waseca man reportedly threatened to shoot a bouncer at a Mankato strip club.

Kevin Osborn Coats, 25, was charged with felony threats of violence, misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and petty misdemeanor marijuana possession Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Coats refused to leave Mettler's when asked early Friday morning. He allegedly said he had a gun and threatened to shoot a bouncer in the face.

Coats then was found in possession of marijuana and refused to get out of the squad vehicle when he was taken to jail, according to a court complaint.