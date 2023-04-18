Man who threatened to shoot up Portsmouth High appears in federal court

Apr. 18—CONCORD — Wearing a T-shirt, jeans and handcuffs, Kyle Hendrickson, 25 — who on April 12 threatened via social media to shoot up Portsmouth High School — appeared in federal court Tuesday on charges of transmitting via interstate commerce a threat to injure others.

In a video he posted on SnapChat, Hendrickson brandished a handgun while sitting in a vehicle outside the high school, with a text overlay, "imma shoot up the school."

Hendrickson is being held by the U.S. Marshall's office and a detention hearing, with a possible preliminary hearing of additional evidence, is scheduled for Friday at U.S. District Court. An indictment has been scheduled for May 19.

"This case underscores the law enforcement work that was done, once the threat was made, to move swiftly," said Jane E. Young, U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire. The investigation, led by Portsmouth police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, enlisted help from police in Somersworth, and Berwick and Portland, Maine, as well as the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to the charging documents, school surveillance footage placed Hendrickson's vehicle outside Portsmouth High School at the time of the video. Law enforcement recovered an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, camouflage body armor, a handgun holster, a red-dot sight and numerous ammunition rounds from the vehicle. A handgun resembling the one depicted in Hendrickson's SnapChat video was recovered near a motel where he stayed on April 12.

Police arrested Hendrickson Thursday in Portland, Maine, and he was brought to Portsmouth, where he has been charged with criminal threatening with a firearm, a class B felony.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles L. Rombeau is prosecuting the federal case.

"This was certainly a priority for the Portsmouth PD and the FBI as well as law enforcement in Maine," said Young. "The swiftness with which they moved underscores that this was a priority. When something like this happens, we marshal all the resources we have," with local and federal law enforcement working in synch.

Young could not comment further on the Hendrickson case, but said online threats have been made in New Hampshire against six congressmen and one state representative, including a recent threat by a student from Keene State College. Before Jan. 21, two online threats were made by an Amherst man against a member of Congress and a N.H. state representative.