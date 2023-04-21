Man who threatened to shoot up Portsmouth High School held in federal custody

Apr. 21—CONCORD — Kyle Hendrickson, 25 — who on April 12 allegedly threatened to shoot up Portsmouth High School in a post on SnapChat — on Friday waived his right to a preliminary hearing and agreed to remain in federal custody until his next appearance in U.S. District Court.

No additional evidence was presented and Hendrickson will continue to be held in Strafford County until an indictment on or before May 19, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The current federal charge against him is transmitting via interstate commerce a threat to injure others, which provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences imposed in federal court are based on U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes governing criminal cases.

In a video he allegedly posted online, Hendrickson is accused of brandishing a handgun while sitting in a vehicle outside the high school, with a text overlay, "imma shoot up the school."

According to the charging documents, school surveillance footage placed his vehicle outside Portsmouth High School at the time of the video. Law enforcement recovered an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, camouflage body armor, a handgun holster, a red-dot sight and numerous ammunition rounds from the vehicle. A handgun resembling the one depicted in Hendrickson's SnapChat video was recovered near a motel where he stayed on April 12.

"We will continue to review evidence to see if additional charges are warranted," Jane E. Young, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Hampshire, said Friday.

Young said a defining aspect of this case remains the swift, concerted action by Portsmouth police and federal law enforcement, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Faced with a credible threat, "The police acted as expeditiously as possible," said Young. "You always have to be prepared and have to take every event seriously."

Local and federal law enforcement were aided by police in Somersworth, and Berwick and Portland, Maine, as well as the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police arrested Hendrickson last Thursday in Portland, Maine. He was brought to Portsmouth where he was charged with criminal threatening with a firearm, a class B felony.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles L. Rombeau is prosecuting the federal case.

Hendrickson has no prior felony charges.