Man threatened skateboarder with handgun at Gilbert school, police say

A man has been arrested after police say video showed him threatening a skateboarder with a firearm earlier this week in Gilbert.

Bernardo Aillon, 68, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm on school grounds, according to Gilbert Police Department.

Police were shown a video Sunday from an incident the day before where Aillon is seen exiting his vehicle on E. Guadalupe Road between Consolidated Trail and Heritage Trail approaching a male skateboarder riding down a handrail, according to the department.

Police said the video shows Aillon, while pulling a handgun from his waist, walk toward the skateboarder and order him to leave. The video ends shortly thereafter, according to police.

Gilbert officers interviewed Aillon, the skateboarder and witnesses, the department said. Aillon's firearm was seized as evidence, according to police.

"The alleged behavior captured in the video is not tolerated in our community," read a statement from Gilbert police.

Police did not list an age for the skateboarder.

On Friday evening, Gilbert police did not immediately respond to questions about the case.

