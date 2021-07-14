Man who threatened witness in Oñate protest shooting pleads guilty

Jul. 14—The armed man who showed up at the home of a witness who was testifying about the shooting at the Juan de Oñate protest last summer pleaded guilty to bribing or threatening a witness Tuesday morning.

Daniel Carr, 35, was sentenced to three years' probation for the third-degree felony. He is eligible for a conditional discharge, which means he will not be identified as a convicted felon as long as he completes his sentence.

The case stems from a hearing in August in which a witness was testifying against Steven Ray Baca. Baca is charged with shooting and critically injuring a protester during a demonstration for the removal of the controversial Oñate statue in front of the Albuquerque Museum in Old Town.

Prosecutor Christine Jablonsky said that, if the case had proceeded to trial, the state would have been able to prove that Carr showed up at the apartment the witness shared with his girlfriend and her child. She said he had a gun holstered on his hip, made reference to the fact that he was part of the Three Percenter extremist group, and that he and other members know where the witness lived. The girlfriend recorded the encounter and turned the video over to law enforcement.

The case against Baca — who does not appear to know Carr — is pending. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

At the hearing, Carr apologized to the witness and his family, said he did not intend to hurt or scare anyone and that he went to their house "to speak out against them destroying the city." He said he has a wife and family, and works full time.

"(I'm) deeply sorry that this has happened the way that it did," Carr said. "I did not intend to drive this family from their home ... during a time of COVID-19. I had no idea of the consequences of my actions. It was not my intent to cause harm to this family."

While state District Judge Courtney Weaks said she found it "somewhat disingenuous" for Carr to say that he did not intend to threaten the witness, she agreed to give him another chance by authorizing conditional discharge. He is not permitted to possess firearms while on probation.

Jeffrey Haas, the attorney representing the witness, said the undisputed facts show that Carr was willing to claim himself part of the Three Percenters, terrorize a family and force them from their home.

He said Carr "hopefully has learned the hard way how much others and he himself are hurt by accepting racist appeals to violence. He can be an example and prevent others from following this path by taking responsibility for and condemning his own actions, and by publicly apologizing to the people he harmed."