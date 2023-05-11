Man threatens to blow up Myrtle Beach Police station in ‘revenge’ for arrest for littering

A man upset he was arrested for littering told police dispatchers that he had placed several bombs at the Myrtle Beach Police Department and planned to detonate them, a police report said.

Daniel Alexander Abram, 31, whose address was listed as Rhode Island in public records, was arrested Monday on two charges of bomb/threat, conspire to threat and bomb/intention to cause explosion.

He had made bomb threats to the police department on three different occasions in 2019, with the first one on Feb. 2.

Myrtle Beach Police had to wait for Abram, who was facing charges in another jurisdiction, to be extradited back to South Carolina before he could be arrested, Cpl. Chris Starling said Thursday.

Abram called the police department dispatch and said that he had placed several bombs at the police department, according to a police report. Police again were notified of calls that had come into the police dispatch on June 7 and 9 from an unknown male.

On Feb. 2, Abram, who was identified by his voice and phone tracking, insisted on speaking with a police supervisor or the first bomb would be detonated, an arrest warrant said. He stated that he had previously been arrested for littering and had been “gearing up for retaliation and revenge for a few years now.”

Abram told another dispatcher on June 9 that he had placed bombs at the department, had found her guilty of her crimes and she would die for them.

Abram had been charged with littering in October 2017 and paid $464 in fines and costs, according to public records.

He was issued a $100,000 personal recognizance bond on Monday.