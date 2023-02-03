Man threatens to burn Dunwoody gas station down, pours gasoline on items at pump

A man was arrested in Dunwoody Thursday night after threatening to set a gas station on fire.

According to Dunwoody police, a man walked into Exxon on Ashford Dunwoody Road, grabbed a lighter and a Redbull, and threatened to burn the gas station down.

Then, he walked to a gas pump and began spilling gasoline on some paper items.

Officers quickly arrived to the scene and arrested the man.

When police asked for his name, the man told them his name was “Mike Lucifer.”

The suspect was arrested for Terroristic Threats/Acts and Providing a False Name to Officers, according to police.

