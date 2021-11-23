Man threatens cashier at Hagerstown Lowe's with a knife, takes leaf blower

Hagerstown Police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who threatened a Lowe's cashier with a knife and stole a leaf blower, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The robbery occurred at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the store on Shank Farm Way in the city's North End, police said.

The man pulled a knife and threatened the cashier with it as he was leaving the store with the leaf blower in a cart. When the cashier attempted to grab the leaf blower, the thief took it out of her hands and continued threatening her with the knife before leaving the store with the stolen item, police said.

No one was hurt, according to police.

This image taken from surveillance video shows a man sought by Hagerstown Police in connection with an armed robbery at the Lowe's store in the city's North End.

Earlier: Robbery at York Rd. Bulldog Federal Credit Union

More: Middletown Valley Bank branch in Boonsboro robbed Friday

A surveillance video clip attached to the Facebook post shows a white male pushing a cart with a leaf blower in it. He has short, spiky brown hair and is wearing blue jeans, sneakers and what appears to be a gray sweatshirt over a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt. He appears to take a small object out of his pocket and hold it in his right hand.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Det. Dustin Vogel at dvogel@hagerstownpd.org.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Knife-wielding man steals leaf blower from Hagerstown Lowe's