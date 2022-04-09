Man threatens to detonate explosive device, shoot school staff, police say

A man was behind bars Friday night after police said he threatened to set off explosives and shoot staff at a Memphis middle school.

Patrick Butler is charged with the Threat of Mass Violence on School Property.

Butler allegedly made the aggressive threats at Sherwood Middle School Tuesday.

Memphis Police said they were called to Sherwood Middle when Butler threatened to detonate an explosive device at the school and shoot staff members.

Butler was taken into custody three days later, on April 8.

The Memphis Police Fugitive Team located and arrested him in the 3800 block of Knight Arnold, MPD said.

