Man threatens gas station clerk over $3 cupcake: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a cupcake from an East Memphis Q Market and threatening the clerk with a gun when he was confronted.

Andrew Gilchrest is charged with aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and theft of property $1,000 or less.

According to reports, on Jan. 6, Memphis Police responded to the Q Mart located at 1651 Getwell Road around 9:40 a.m.

MS man accused of killing child’s mother while kids are home

The clerk advised police that a man, identified as Andrew Gilchrest, came into the business, got a $3 cupcake, and went to the back of the store. Later, when Gilchrest approached the register without the cupcake, the clerk confronted him.

Reports say Gilchrest and the clerk went back and forth arguing with one another until Gilcrest pulled a purple handgun out of his jacket.

The clerk told police that Gilchrest did not point the gun at him, but he felt threatened because Gilchrest asked the clerk to meet him outside.

Police say the clerk positively identified Gilchrest as the man who threatened him and stole a cupcake from the gas station.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.

When questioned about the gun, he reportedly told police it was a BB gun that he got from his girlfriend. He admitted to having the gun and said that he tried to give it to his aunt, but she would not take it.

Police executed a search warrant at his home and found a purple SCCY 9mm handgun.

Gilchrest is a convicted felon and was charged with aggravated burglary in 2019. He is being held on a $105,000 bond and is set to appear in court Jan. 8.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.