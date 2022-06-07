Man threatens to kill Central Florida congresswoman, faces federal charges, DOJ says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Stephanie Murphy
    American politician and business consultant

Federal officials arrested a man for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, who represents Florida’s 7th district including much of Central Florida including Orlando, Winter Park and Sanford.

On Tuesday morning, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced a federal arrest warrant and criminal complaint against 66-year-old Charles T. Germany of Walker, Louisiana.

On May 27, 2022, he called Rep. Murphy’s office in Washington, D.C., and left two messages on her voicemail, the Department of Justice reported.

Germany threatened to kill her in one message and made additional threats in a second message.

He could spend up to five years in prison if convicted.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories