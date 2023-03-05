Man threatens to kill ex, then shows up at her home, kicks through door and shoots her, police say

A man on Clayton County’s ‘Most Wanted List’ was arrested after shooting his ex-girlfriend, according to a news release.

On Feb. 21, Forest Park Police responded to a home on Bartlett Road in reference to a person shot call and identified Quadre Glover, as the suspect.

According to deputies, Glover sent a text message to his ex-girlfriend telling her he would kill her and anyone with her. He then showed up at her home and kicked the door open and shot her twice, before jumping out of the window.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office then put Glover placed on its Top 10 Most Wanted List and activated its fugitive squad to begin searching for Glover.

After receiving a lookout for the suspect, DeKalb County officers saw Glover inside a store and arrested him.

DeKalb County police turned Glover over to Clayton County investigators.

Glover is now in custody at the Clayton County Jail. The victim’s identity and condition have not been released.

