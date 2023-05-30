Man threatens to kill security guard in west Olympia parking lot Saturday night

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony harassment after he threatened to kill a female security guard in the 400 block of Cooper Point Road Southwest Saturday night, according to Olympia police.

Police were dispatched to the west side shopping center, which includes a Goodwill store, about 11:30 p.m., Police Lt. Paul Lower said.

That’s where the 50-year-old woman, who was very upset, explained that there was a man sitting in the middle of the parking lot. She drove up to ask if he was OK when he jumped up, reached though the vehicle window and grabbed the woman’s shirt, threatening to kill her, Lower said.

The woman was able to break free of his grasp by opening the vehicle door and pushing it into him. He was later seen running across Cooper Point Road toward Yauger Park. Police later found the man sitting on some steps of an area apartment building.

In addition to felony harassment, the man also was arrested for an outstanding warrant for fourth-degree assault, Lower said.