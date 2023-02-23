Man threatens to kill woman, yells racial slurs and chases her in park, CA officials say

A man is facing a hate crime charge after chasing and threatening a woman in a California city park, officials said.

The 60-year-old San Francisco man is accused of chasing the woman, who “identifies as Black and Latina,” through Mission Dolores Park “while shouting racial epithets and threatening to kill the victim” on Sunday, Feb. 19, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said in a Feb. 22 news release.

The man was arrested that day and remains in custody, prosecutors said.

“Unfortunately, there are people in San Francisco who harbor hate and animus towards others because of the color of their skin or who they are,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in the release. “No one should face threats, violence, or discrimination because of who they are period.”

The man was charged with “making criminal threats with an allegation that this was a hate crime,” the district attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said the man’s charge include hate crime enhancements, as they “have evidence that the crime was motivated by animus towards Black people.”

If convicted, the man could face six years in prison, prosecutors said.

This is the second hate crime at Mission Dolores Park in recent weeks, according to the district attorney’s office.

Another man was also arrested and charged with a hate crime for an incident at the park at the end of January, according to a Feb. 4 news release from the district attorney’s office.

The 30-year-old man is accused of throwing a brick and a metal grate at three Asian Americans, including a 73-year-old, prosecutors said. The man was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

Man accused of taping racist threat on SLO County pilates studio window pleads not guilty

Man arrested on suspicion of hate crime after vandalism, assault in Old Sacramento

Sacramento man arrested after Shasta County shooting being investigated as hate crime