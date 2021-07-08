Man threatens neighbor with knife after property dispute

Jul. 8—HUNTSVILLE — Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating an aggravated assault after a dispute over property turned violent at a Huntsville trailer park.

Reports show that officers responded to a weapons call at 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3300 block of Powell Drive. Responding officers said that two neighbors had a dispute over property line issues while working in their yards. The report states that one of the property owners went into his trailer to get a knife, and then threatened to cut his neighbor.

HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said that the suspect in the case had outstanding municipal warrants and was ultimately arrested on those. The aggravated assault is still under investigation and no arrest was immediately made on that charge.