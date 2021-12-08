Man threatens school shooting ‘in the name of Kyle rittenhouse,’ Missouri police say

A Missouri man threatened on social media to shoot high school students in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse, authorities say.

The Festus Police Department was notified of the threat about 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, according to a news release.

“I’m going to shoot Festus high school students in the name of Kyle rittenhouse,” the threat said, according to police.

Officers went to the man’s house that night, where he was arrested “for making a terrorist threat,” police said. The man has since been identified as 27-year-old Mitchell Lovelace of Festus.

Lovelace is being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with no bond, the news release says.

Police say school resource officers are on “heightened patrol on the district campuses,” and staff and parents were notified about the threat.

Rittenhouse, a former police youth cadet, was 17 when police say the Illinois teenager brought an AR-15-style gun to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and fatally shot two people and wounded another during the riots on Aug. 25, 2020. He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering.

He was found not guilty on Nov. 19 on all charges in Kenosha — and has now become a hero to Second Amendment enthusiasts, including former President Donald Trump.

His acquittal led to protests, NPR reported. President Joe Biden said the verdict left him “angry and concerned” but said in a statement on the White House lawn he stands by the jury’s conclusion.

Kyle Rittenhouse is no longer enrolled at Arizona State, school officials say

Texas gun shop defends ‘not guilty sale’ after Rittenhouse trial. ‘We are celebrating’

Ted Nugent offers Kyle Rittenhouse lifetime supply of gun ammo. ‘Boy, did he do good’