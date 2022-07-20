Man threatens to shoot at daycare & police, records show

A man is behind bars after threatening to shoot up and daycare and shoot at officers.

Jarvis Stiger, 29, is charged with a commission of an act of terrorism after threatening to shoot up a daycare.

On July 19, officers responded to an intimidation call/hold-up at the Brilliant Minds Learning Academy in the 4300 block of Winchester Road at just before 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who advised on that same day, just a few minutes before, the suspect entered the front door of the business inquiring about childcare services for the children, an affidavit said.

The victim said that Stiger became irate when she explained to him about the orientation process to enroll his children.

According to the affidavit, the victim said the suspect began making threats stating that he was a gang member and would call some people to the business and they would shoot up the business.

She and a witness identified Stiger on the scene as the person who made threats to shoot at the daycare facility, records show.

According to the affidavit, the suspect became irate with officers after learning that he was under arrest and he began making threats to shoot officers.

Officers discovered that Stiger was a mental consumer and the suspect said that he is diagnosed with schizoaffective, records show.

According to the Mayo Clinic, schizoaffective is a mental health disorder that is marked by a combination of schizophrenia symptoms, such as hallucinations or delusions, and mood disorder symptoms, such as depression or mania.

The facility has a video surveillance camera system.

Stiger is charged with the commission of an act of terrorism and his bond was set at $50,000. He is due in court on July 20.

