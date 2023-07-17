Man threatens to shoot group with hand disguised as gun, according to Sioux Falls police

An individual was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault following an incident at 200 South Spring Avenue early Saturday afternoon, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department at their daily briefing Monday.

A group of painters in the area approached the suspect, who appeared to be under the influence, and offered the man free lunch, Michelle Hockett, a sergeant with the police department, said. The suspect then asked the painters if they spoke English. The painters replied they spoke little English.

“He then pointed what they believed at that time to be a gun at them and said he was going to kill them because he worked for the cartel,” Hockett said.

She said further investigation found that the suspect did not have a gun, and what he pointed at the painters was his own hand. However, he had two magazines on him, and one of them was loaded. The held one of the magazines in his hand when he pointed at the victims.

“It appeared from where they were distance-wise that he did have a gun, and he threatened to kill them,” Hockett said.

The victims said they felt threatened, Hockett said. There were no connections between the suspect and the victims.

