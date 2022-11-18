Man threatens Wendy’s employee with stolen gun over sauce, police say

Gastonia police reported that a 35-year-old man became enraged when he didn’t receive sauce with his Wendy’s meal and allegedly pulled out a stolen gun, threatening to shoot an employee over the missing sauce.

Jerrell Oates was in a car at the Wendy’s drive-thru window on East Franklin Boulevard at about 8 p.m. Thursday when the dispute started, witnesses told Channel 9.

An employee shut the drive-thru window and called 911 after Oates threatened them, police said.

Officers were on the way to the Wendy’s and were told Oates was armed and driving a car around the parking lot, refusing to leave.

Officers who arrived at the scene said Oates had a stolen handgun out of Mecklenburg County in his pants pocket. The gun was seized.

He was arrested and charged with communicating a threat and possessing a stolen handgun. He was released after posting a $2,500 bond.



