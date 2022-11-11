Man who threw eggs at King Charles launches £10k crowdfunder to pay legal bills

Thelwell - PA

A man accused of throwing eggs at The King has crowdfunded to raise £10,000 to pay his legal bills.

Patrick Thelwell, 23, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence for hurling eggs at the monarch who was visiting York to unveil a statue of his late mother.

The international relations student said he launched the attack on the King and Queen – neither of whom were hit – to “stand in solidarity with all of the people who are resisting colonialism in the world today”.

He has claimed he is now facing a £5,000 fine and up to six months in prison.

In an appeal posted on social media, Thelwell, who has links to Extinction Rebellion and formerly stood to be a Green Party councillor, is pictured smiling and holding an egg.

The caption underneath the picture said his actions were taken: “In solidarity with all of the people worldwide sick of living in a society that punishes the weak and the poor and rewards the wealthy and the cruel.”

The appeal on Go Fund Me, entitled “Fundraiser for Patrick’s legal fees”, had raised just under £200 as of Friday, but now appears to have been taken down.

The royal couple arrived in York on Wednesday to unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II. They were being officially welcomed to the city by dignitaries at Micklegate Bar when the eggs were thrown.

The King continued greeting dignitaries, including the Lord Mayor, as each of the four eggs landed on the ground around him.

Thelwell was detained and carried away by officers, and was heard shouting “this country was built on the blood of slaves”.

The incident has since been condemned by Cllr Andy D’Agorne, the leader of the York Greens, as “totally unacceptable”.

A spokesman for the University of York, where Thelwell is currently enrolled, said they were “appalled” by the alleged actions, committing to review the incident in line with their misconduct procedures.

The master’s student, who says he is preparing for a PhD in interdisciplinary global development, has previously joined protests, including blocking London Bridge and roads outside Newscorp printing presses.

He has claimed to champion a number of causes since the attack, including anti-colonialism and climate change.

But when asked whether his method of throwing eggs was consistent with his environmental principles, Thelwell gave a muddled response.

Initially confirming that he was vegan, he later changed his mind, adding: “Oh, you know what? No, I'm vegetarian.”

He added: “Well, you know, I’m not really a vegan so it’s just easier not - because I’m not - I threw some eggs, like, big deal.

“I’m a vegetarian.”

Defending the use of the eggs, he said: “I used them as a means to focus the international conversation around the need for the UK to pay reparations for the climate crisis and for the acts of colonialism.”

The activist also called on the King to “renounce the throne”, sell the Crown Jewels and donate the proceeds to help the effort to tackle climate change.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of a public order offence during the Royal visit.

“The man has been interviewed and released on police bail.

“He was detained following an incident which occurred as King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrived at Micklegate Bar in York yesterday.”