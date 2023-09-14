Man who threw flagpole at officers on Jan. 6 sentenced to prison

A Tennessee man was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, where he threw a flagpole at a police officer’s head.

Joseph “Jose” Lino Padilla, 43, was sentenced Wednesday on eight felony and two misdemeanor charges, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

U.S. District Judge John D. Bates sentenced Padilla to 78 months in prison. He was found guilty in May on 10 counts, including two assaults on police officers with one including a deadly or dangerous weapon, and obstruction of an official proceeding and related charges, the DOJ report said.

Padilla has been behind bars since his February 2021 arrest, The Associated Press reported.

Evidence presented in court showed Padilla traveling to Washington on Jan. 6 and approaching the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers near the Capitol. Padilla, a former corrections officer, then struck an officer’s helmet with a flagpole, prosecutors said.

Amid the riot, he sent a message to a family member: “I’ve been beaten. Sprayed and [tased].”

“Resting before I go in for more. We’re pushing the door. Had to take a break,” he added. “It’s not a rally anymore it’s a revolution.”

Padilla spent three hours on the west front of the Capitol, the report said.

More than 1,100 people have been arrested so far on charges related to the insurrection across all 50 states, including more than 350 for assaulting police officers, according to the DOJ.

