Man who threw phone at officer jailed for six months

A man who threw a mobile phone at the head of a police officer has been jailed for six months.

Thomas Dunn, 37, from Pilning, near Bristol, assaulted the officer after Dunn drove the wrong way on a one-way road in February.

The officer suffered a significant cut above his eye and was treated at hospital. He has since fully recovered.

Dunn was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison and disqualified from driving for three years.

He had pleaded guilty to driving above the legal alcohol limit and to assault causing actual bodily harm at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 14 November.

Dunn was also ordered to pay £156 in compensation.

