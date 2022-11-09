Man throwing eggs at King Charles, Camilla had bad aim, video shows. He’s been detained

British support for King Charles has surged since he ascended to the throne in September, but he still has at least a few detractors as evidenced by an attempted egging.

The king and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, were in York, about 200 miles north of London, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II when the incident occurred, according to a statement from North Yorkshire Police.

The royals were on a walkabout along a city street lined with spectators, some of whom waved the Union Jack and cheered, while one held a sign that read “Not my king,” videos show.

While King Charles was shaking hands with one spectator, a series of eggs were lobbed in his direction, videos show.

The eggs appeared to miss the king and splattered onto the pavement near his feet.

A 23-year-old man was detained shortly after the incident occurred, according to police.

He may have been shouting about slavery, according to Chris Ship, the royal editor for ITV News.

“He was arrested at the scene and brought down to the police station,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police told McClatchy News. “He’s still here at the moment.”

It’s not clear if he’s been charged.

When reached by McClatchy News, a spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the attempted egging.

This isn’t the first time protesters have thrown eggs at members of the British royal family. Back in 2002, a Rolls-Royce carrying Queen Elizabeth II was egged, according to the Scotsman. King Charles was also egged in Ireland nearly three decades ago, back when he was still heir apparent.

