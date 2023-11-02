Man throwing knives at officers is shot and killed by deputy, Indiana officials say

Law enforcement fatally shot an Indiana man accused of hurling knives at officers.

The Swayzee Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports in Sims of a man with a pellet gun threatening to shoot a car on Nov. 1, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

When authorities arrived, they found the man, later identified as 27-year-old Brandon T. Decker, holding “what appeared to be a rifle,” the release said.

Decker was ordered to put the weapon down, and he did, the release said. However, as officers were trying to take him into custody, police say he put his hands in his pocket and pulled out a knife.

A deputy tased Decker, but it was ineffective, according to the news release.

Police say Decker began throwing knives in the direction of officers. Then, the deputy shot Decker, the release said.

Officers and first responders performed life-saving measures, but Decker died from his injuries, according to officials.

No officers were injured, and the deputy involved in the shooting is on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated by the Indiana State Police.

Sims is located about 60 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.

