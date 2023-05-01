Man thrown 40 feet when he’s hit by driver speeding down dirt road, Utah cops say

A 59-year-old man was thrown 40 feet after he was hit by a speeding driver on a narrow, dirt road in Utah, deputies said.

Kurt Lewis Provost, of Santaquin, was in a pickup truck pulling a trailer around 5:10 p.m. April 28, Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Provost tried to get the attention of another driver, who was speeding down the narrow and winding road at about 70 mph, deputies said.

The 26-year-old driver tried to swerve off the road to avoid hitting Provost, but he “ran straight over him,” deputies said.

Provost was thrown 40 feet in the crash, authorities said. He died from his injuries.

The man in a Tacoma Toyota left the scene, and he was found about 30 minutes later, deputies said.

Authorities said his truck had damage that was consistent to what witnesses reported at the scene.

He was arrested and taken to jail on charges including negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, failure to remain at an accident involving death and a DUI.

The area was filled with hundreds of people when the crash happened. It’s a popular spot for off-roading, authorities said.

Chimney Rock Pass is about 60 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Driver dies while being dragged hundreds of feet under truck trailer, SC coroner says

14-year-old girl dies when ATV crashes into tree, Louisiana cops say. ‘Worst nightmare’

Wrong-way driver kills four — including two sisters — in highway crash, NC police say