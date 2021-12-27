Man thrown off hood of car in fight over three damaged fishing poles, Kansas cops say
One man was hospitalized, and also arrested, after Kansas police say he was thrown from a car hood following a fight over damaged fishing poles.
Riley County officers were called to the altercation the morning of Friday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve — in Manhattan, according to a daily activity report. They say the fight started after damage occurred to three fishing poles, though police did not share how the poles were broken.
A 40-year-old man involved in the fight jumped on the hood of a 42-year-old man’s car as he began driving away, police say, before he “was eventually thrown off causing injuries to his ankles and head.”
The 40-year-old was hospitalized and then arrested for criminal trespassing, police say. After he was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Riley County Jail on a $2,000 bond. He remained in jail as of Monday, Dec. 27.
Police say about $90 in damages were reported in connection to this case.
Manhattan is about 120 miles west of Kansas City.
