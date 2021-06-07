Man ‘throws baby’ at police after high-speed chase: ‘Not a little toss or anything… It was a throw’

Indian River County Sheriff's Office alleged on Friday that 32-year-old John Henry James III led police through an intense pursuit through Gifford (Indian River County Sheriff's Office)

Florida authorities have released a video of the shocking moment a man threw a baby at police officers pursuing him in following a high-speed chase.

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office alleged on Friday that 32-year-old John Henry James III led police through an intense pursuit through Gifford before throwing a 2-month-old infant at a deputy.

“I’ve seen some crazy stuff but this is definitely up there," Deputy Jacob Curby told CBS12 News. “It wasn’t a nice underhand handoff from a foot away, it was a throw.”

The chase allegedly began at 6.30pm on 26 May after authorities attempted to carry out a traffic stop. According to police, Mr James sped away from police.

In the ensuing pursuit, the suspect allegedly crashed into a detective’s vehicle, before ditching the car and taking off on foot. According to police, a woman nearby noticed the man was carrying a baby.

“As he bailed out of his car, he grabbed the 2-month-old boy who had been in the car with him and threw the child in the direction of a deputy,” police said in a statement.

"He just turned around, no regard, not a little toss or anything, he just turned around, overhand threw this two-month-old at me from about 6 feet away,” Mr Curby claimed.

The deputy successfully caught the child and moved the baby to a safe place, police said.

"He’s just a cute little baby, fluffy hair, had a cute little outfit on," Mr Curby said. "Luckily we were able to get the baby from him before he did trip and fall, or try to carjack somebody else."

The man was then apprehended and taken to hospital after he complained he could not breathe and told the deputy he has asthma, police said.

Mr James was later cleared from hospital and now faces two felony counts of aggravated child abuse and other charges including aggravated battery, reckless driving, and resisting arrest with violence.

“You can’t throw a baby at us and expect us to treat you with kid gloves,” Sheriff Eric Flowers said in the release.

Mr James has been booked into the County Jail and is currently being held without bond.