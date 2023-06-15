Man throws woman to her death off castle bridge

Bridge

An American woman was thrown to her death off a bridge and into a ravine by a man who apparently sexually assaulted her at a German castle popular with visitors.

A second woman was seriously injured after she tried to intervene in the attack at Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria on Wednesday.

A suspect, reported to be a 30-year-old American national, has been arrested with police treating the case as murder, attempted murder and sexual assault.

A Bavarian prosecutor said the women encountered the man on a bridge overlooking the world-famous castle before he led them onto a trail leading to a viewpoint.

In quotes reported by BILD newspaper, chief public prosecutor Thomas Hörmann said: “The crime happened on Wednesday around 2.40 p.m. The two tourists happened to meet the man on a hiking tour east of the Marienbrücke and joined him.”

Neuschwanstein Castle

At some point the man is said to have sexually assaulted the 21-year-old woman. When her friend, 22, intervened, the man strangled her and threw her 50 metres into a ravine below, German media reported.

He then strangled the 21-year-old and pushed her into the ravine as well, it was claimed.

“According to the current state of knowledge, an attempted sexual offence to the detriment of the 21-year-old must be assumed,” said police in a statement translated into English.

The suspect was caught after a massive police operation involving 25 emergency vehicles on Wednesday afternoon and taken to a police station in nearby Fuessen, it added.

When mountain rescue workers found the two women, the 22-year-old was injured but apparently able to talk. She remains in hospital with injuries described as serious.

The 21-year-old was taken by helicopter to hospital, where she died that night. Authorities are yet to identify the man or the two women but all three are reported to be American.

At Neuschwanstein, there was a rescue of multiple people from a helicopter and one was taken out in handcuffs, seemingly after they fell from a cliff and climbed over railings. pic.twitter.com/yVGqqSRlwX — Eric Abneri (@thefrownyface) June 14, 2023

Police are investigating the attack as murder, attempted murder and sexual assault with investigators planning a reconstruction to examine the incident.

Under German law, suspects must be brought before a judge before the end of the day of their arrest if its requested that they be kept in custody.

Suspect was arrested on Wednesday

Police said a judge ordered him to be held in custody.

Neuschwanstein Castle, about 65 miles south-west of Munich, is one of the most popular destinations in Europe and is said to have been the inspiration for Walt Disney behind King Stefan’s castle in Sleeping Beauty.

It is estimated about 1.4 million people visit the castle annually, and in the summer months the castle counts more than 6,000 visitors on average daily.

