Man throws rock through 71-year-old woman’s window, kidnaps and robs her in terrifying home invasion

Deputies have arrested two men involved in a home invasion robbery and car theft in Spalding County.

Deputies said that on Feb. 13 around 6:50 a.m., they got a call about an armed robbery on High Falls Road.

The 71-year-old woman who lived at the home said she woke up to the sound of someone throwing a concrete paver through her window. The intruder, who has been identified as Bryan Overton, demanded money and then forced the victim to give him her car keys and debit card.

The victim was then taken at gunpoint in her own car to a nearby bank, where Overton used the victim’s debit card to withdraw money from her account, deputies said. Overturn then took the victim back home and sped away in her car.

Spalding County deputies found what appeared to be drops of blood in the residence near the broken window. They also found video surveillance footage of the stolen car and footage from the ATM withdrawal.

Sheriff Darrell Nix said they were able to isolate a clear photo of Overton with the victim in the background.

Police found the stolen car in a parking lot in Atlanta and arrested the two people inside.

Bryan Overton, 29, and Christon Overton, 31, were both arrested on unrelated charges.

Deputies said Bryan Overton was wearing the shirt that he appeared to be wearing as a mask in the bank video. Bryan Overton also had the victim’s debit card in his pocket and a fresh cut on his hand.

Christon Overton was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and crossing a guard line with a controlled substance.

“The victim in this incident is blessed to be alive and safe,” Nix said. “Realistically, most crimes like this do not end as well as this one did, and the victim is usually injured or killed.”

Bryan Overton has been charged with first-degree home invasion, burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft by taking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and cross a guard line with a controlled substance.