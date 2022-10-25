Man throws ‘temper tantrum’ at Ga. drive-thru, dumps tea on workers
Police in coastal Georgia are searching for a man they say lost his temper at a drive-thru.
Surveillance video shows the man reach through the drive-thru window and pour at three dispensers of tea onto the ground and onto the workers.
Waynesville police did not identify what fast food restaurant the incident happened at. Community members say they believe the incident took place at a local McDonald’s location.
“Let it be known that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in the City of Waynesboro,” a spokesperson said.
Officers are working on identifying the man, so they can “serve him a criminal charge combo.”
Anyone who recognizes the man should call police at 706-554-8030.
