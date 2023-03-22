Man throws woman into campfire, then tries to hold her in the flames, MA officials say

A 45-year-old man was arrested after being accused of throwing a woman into a campfire and attempting to hold her in the flames, Massachusetts officials told news outlets.

At about 8:15 p.m. March 20, Fairhaven police found a woman with burns on her upper body after getting a “report of a suspicious person,” according to NBC 10 Boston.

The woman told officials a man she knew, identified as Robert McWilliams, attacked her, according to WLNE.

McWilliams, last known to live in New Bedford, is accused of throwing the woman into the campfire and trying to hold her in the flames until she escaped, according to WCVB.

The Fairhaven Police Drone Unit found McWilliams “in a nearby wooded area, which is where the alleged assault happened,” according to WCVB.

The woman was taken to a hospital, according to NBC 10 Boston. Police did not disclose her condition.

“I’ve never seen that man before and I hope I never have to again because he’s where he belongs,” Fairhaven resident Kyle Leite told WJAR.

The man was arrested and charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation of a witness and assault with intent to kill, according to WJAR.

Fairhaven is about 60 miles south of Boston.

