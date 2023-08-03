Man thrusts American flag through another man’s head at Sonic, Oklahoma cops say

An Oklahoma man is accused of thrusting a flagpole through another man’s head at a Sonic, according to Tulsa police.

Officers responded to a call about a stabbing at the restaurant on the city’s south side at about 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, but arrived to find a victim with a large American flag lodged in his skull, police said in a news release.

Witnesses told police they saw a man, identified as Clinton Collins, “charge at the victim and stab him with the flagpole through his head,” the release said.

“That’s what he gets,” Collins said, witnesses told police. “He deserved it.”

Collins was taken into custody immediately, police said.

It took longer to help the victim, whose injuries put firefighters in a delicate predicament, according to police.

“The pole entered the victim’s head beneath his jaw and exited the other side of his head near his right temple area,” the release said. “The American Flag was still attached (to) the pole at the time.”

Due to the size of the pole, firefighters had to cut part of it off for the victim to fit into an ambulance, police said.

“Miraculously, we’re told the victim will survive his injuries, but will likely lose an eye,” the release said.

Collins was arrested on a charge of maiming after a former conviction of a felony, according to police.

