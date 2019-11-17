This Man Thwarted America’s First Impeachment

Fed up with a president who compared himself to Jesus, who proposed hanging two political rivals, and then scoffed “I don’t care about my dignity,” the Republican-dominated House of Representatives approved an impeachment resolution, 126 to 47.

The year was 1868.

But when it came time to vote to convict in the Senate, Edmund G. Ross of Kansas—a fellow Republican, veteran of the Union army, and anti-slavery publisher—cast the decisive “not guilty” vote that kept President Andrew Johnson in office.

The vote on June 6, 1868 set off a national uproar. Overnight, Ross became America’s most hated man. Millions cursed him for signing “the death warrant of his country’s liberty.” A hometown newspaper blasted this “poor, pitiful, shriveled wretch, with a soul so small that a little pelf would outweigh all things else that dignify or ennoble manhood.” Ross endured death threats and subsequently lost his Senate seat at the next election.

But over the course of a century, Ross and his vote became an American legend—so much so that John F. Kennedy featured him in Profiles in Courage. By the late 20th century, Ross was portrayed as a politician whose motives were pure, his influence outsized, his suffering Christ-like. Schoolchildren learned that Ross sacrificed his career and his partisan standing with his Radical Republican friends to uphold truth, justice, and the Constitution’s separation of powers.

So what were Edmund G. Ross’s real motives? And did impeachment really hinge on his shoulders alone? Well, the history is messy.

It’s worth remembering today how disunited the United States were in 1868. Slavery had so wrenched the country apart, that 750,000 Americans died fighting over whether to stay together. Shortly after the Union won that terrible Civil War in 1865, John Wilkes Booth murdered Abraham Lincoln, depriving America of the one leader who might have healed the nation.

As Lincoln’s successor, Johnson was an unknown, non-slaveholding Southern Democrat suddenly leading a Republican administration. Even before Lincoln’s assassination, rivals sneered that this illiterate “Reb”—a mere tailor by trade—was a drunk: a supposedly steadying shot of liquor, or three, he took before entering the Senate on Inauguration Day 1865, made him ramble. As president, he stumbled politically, repeatedly, aggressively defending policies Radical Republicans found too merciful.

Still, Johnson was sloppy, not sinister. He tried re-integrating 11 states back into the Union with Lincoln-esque “malice toward none.” But facing vengeful Radical Republicans who dominated Congress, the Tennessee outsider president lacked Lincoln’s war-winning credibility.

The tensions between the angry congressional leaders seeking to punish the South and the awkward president trying to heal the nation ultimately centered on the president’s executive power to hire and fire.

In 1867, the Radical Republicans passed the Tenure of Office Act, overriding President Johnson’s veto. That law prevented the president from firing members of his own Cabinet without Senate approval. Correctly dismissing the law as unconstitutional, Johnson fired one of his harshest critics, Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, a Radical Republican ally. Furious, the congressional Radical Republicans rammed through impeachment proceedings.

On Feb. 24, 1868, the House of Representatives impeached Johnson. Nine of the 11 counts accused Johnson of violating the Tenure of Office Act.

The vote then headed to the Senate, where Republicans needed a two-thirds supermajority to convict Johnson and remove him from office. At that time, Republicans controlled more than two-thirds of the seats. With no pretense of nonpartisanship, a mass lobbying effort bullied any wavering senators to stick to the party line.

While six Republican Senators publicly refused to support the impeachment, a seventh, Edmund Ross, stayed silent. The Radical Republicans simply assumed that Ross, Kansas’s junior senator, would vote with them. Born in Ohio in 1826, Ross trained as a printer because his father deemed him too frail to farm. Arriving in Topeka via covered wagon in 1856, Ross was an abolitionist who led the “Free State” movement opposing the institution of slavery in Kansas.