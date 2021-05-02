Man who thwarted Paris train attack announces another bid for Congress

Ivana Saric
·1 min read
Army veteran Alek Skarlatos — famous for foiling a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train in 2015 — has announced that he will again run for Congress in 2022 to unseat Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio.

Why it matters: This is Skarlatos' second consecutive bid for Oregon's 4th Congressional District, after losing the 2020 race to DeFazio.

The big picture: Skarlatos told "Fox and Friends Weekend" Sunday that recent redistricting efforts in Oregon will help make his 2022 bid more successful than his last.

  • "Oregon is one of the six states that is gaining a congressional district, and even though Oregon is a deep blue state, that is going to make it almost impossible for them to keep Peter DeFazio in office once the lines move," Skarlatos told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

  • "We don't know the math quite yet, but pretty much any direction my district will move will go more Republican."

Go deeper: States that voted for Biden lose 3 net House seats after Census count

  • Tim Scott says "significant numbers" of Republicans willing to support police reform

    Senator Tim Scott says his Republican colleagues are willing to support his efforts to craft a compromise on police reform.

  • Susan Collins defends Romney, Cheney: 'We are not a party that is led by just one person'

    She cites Ronald Reagan's example.

  • Biden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructure

    White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on Sunday said "we have to see whether ... Republicans in Washington join the rest of America in broadly supporting" President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal. Can the Biden administration forge a bipartisan deal on infrastructure? @WHCOS Ron Klain insists there's "broad support" in "common sense ideas": “We’ll have to see whether or not Republicans in Washington join the rest of America” pic.twitter.com/sDNuixYLNS — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 2, 2021 But while he appeared to put the pressure on GOP senators to cross the aisle, he also told CBS News' John Dickerson that Biden had a "great conversation" with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) this week, adding that "we've invited her and a group of Republican senators to the White House in the next few days, hopefully." Klain was adamant that the administration intends to work with Republicans and "find common ground." The sides were not able to meet in the middle on Biden's COVID-19 relief plan, so maybe Klain's words won't come to fruition, but The Washington Post has reported that the White House does indeed seem open to concessions when it comes to the infrastructure plan, which could also be broken into bits and pieces. When Biden spoke with Capito he reportedly "suggested he was contemplating her counteroffer of roughly $568 billion more seriously than he viewed the Republican response to his coronavirus relief legislation," the Post writes, especially since there's no pandemic-related shot clock this time. "We have a little more time for the consideration of this, and the percolation of these proposals, to have a broader consolation and dialogue," Steve Ricchetti, a top White House aide, told the Post. Read more at The Washington Post and CBS News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesMitt Romney, Republican sphinxPolice traffic stops and racism

  • Republicans took an ax to Obama's rules. Democrats are using a scalpel.

    Democrats' ambivalence over the use of the Congressional Review Act stands in stark contrast to Republicans.

  • Why are Republicans so threatened by universal daycare?

    Universal pre-school, paid family leave, subsidized childcare … who could possibly object to Biden’s plans to help children? Senator Marsha Blackburn: ‘You know who else liked universal day care?’ Another red plot rumbled! Photograph: Ken Cedeno/EPA Free childcare equals class warfare, say Republicans Joe Biden wants to spend big money on small children. On Wednesday the president announced an ambitious $1.8tn plan to boost family assistance programs, childhood education and student aid. If passed, the American Families Plan would overhaul the current (dire) childcare system and inject billions into universal preschool, paid family leave and subsidized childcare. It would be paid for by raising taxes on the wealthy. Sounds great, right? Who wouldn’t support investing in children? The party of “family values”, of course! The party that loves advocating for embryos but doesn’t seem quite so keen on helping kids. Predictably Republicans are up in arms about the idea that the US, which one recent survey ranked as the second-worst place in the world to raise children, might become a little more family-friendly. As soon as Biden had finished speaking, out came the usual talking points about how Biden was pushing a dangerous socialist agenda and trying to indoctrinate American children. “You know who else liked universal day care?” the Republican senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted, linking to a 1974 article about day care in the Soviet Union. Think that’s an unhinged response? I think it may have been surpassed by JD Vance’s incomprehensible contribution to the debate. On Thursday, the Hillbilly Elegy author and vocal Republican tweeted that “‘Universal day care’ is class war against normal people.” His line of reasoning, if you can call it that, was that: “normal Americans care more about their families than their jobs, and want a family policy that doesn’t shunt their kids into crap daycare so they can enjoy more ‘freedom’ in the paid labor force”. Perhaps Republicans should just cut to the chase and say that they don’t support any policy that makes it easier for women to leave their houses. When you think women are just walking wombs then it’s expedient for childcare costs to be so staggeringly high that they push women out of the workforce. Earlier this year, Idaho lawmakers turned down a $6m federal grant to support early childhood care and education. Let me repeat that, they turned down millions of dollars earmarked for children. Why? Well as the Republican state representative. Charlie Shepherd explained, that money would hurt “the family unit”. “[A]ny bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child, I don’t think that’s a good direction for us to be going,” Shepherd said. Really saying the quiet part out loud there! Richard Nixon made pretty much the same argument in 1971, which was the last time the US was on the verge of creating a universal childcare system. Nixon vetoed the largely bipartisan effort, saying it would have “family-weakening implications”. By which, of course, he meant it would make it easier for women to work. You know what is really “family-weakening”? Making the costs of having and raising kids so ridiculously high that it’s getting harder and harder for anyone to afford a family. According to the Census Bureau, childcare expenditures rose more than 40% from 1990 to 2011; childcare has only become more expensive since then. The same geniuses who don’t want to expand access to childcare regularly wring their hands over declining birth rates in America. Why aren’t people having kids, they ask? It’s the economy, stupid. The pandemic cost women over $800bn Women’s lost income in 2020 totaled the combined wealth of 98 countries, Oxfam reports. Women, who are overrepresented in low-paid, precarious sectors like retail and food services, lost more than 64m jobs in 2020, amounting to at least $800bn in lost income globally. This estimate doesn’t even include wages lost by women working in the informal economy, such as domestic workers. There could be a link between being teargassed and abnormal periods Nearly 900 people reported abnormal menstrual cycles after being exposed to teargas during protests in Portland, Oregon, last summer, according to a new study. Hundreds of people also complained of other negative health impacts. This is the first published, peer-reviewed study to confirm a link between teargas and abnormal menstruation but it’s far from the first time the dangers of teargas have been discussed. Researchers have previously found, for example, that the use of teargas in Palestinian refugee camps has a devastating effect on the mental and physical health of residents. Egyptian mummy was a pregnant woman, not a male priest Polish researchers have found the world’s first known case of such a well-preserved mummy of a pregnant woman. Insert your own mummy joke here. Why aren’t more moon craters named after women? That’s not a question I’ve really lost sleep over, I’ve got to admit. However, efforts are under way to increase cosmic equality. German bomb squad investigates suspicious sex toy A concerned citizen stumbled across what they thought was a second world war bomb in the Bavarian forest. After arriving at the scene and finding condoms in the area, the police suspected it might be rather more banal. “An internet search confirmed the suspicion,” police said. “There are actually sex toys in the form of hand grenades.” The week in pawtriarchy Four dogs who flunked out of guide dog training have now been trained to sniff out the coronavirus at a Florida hospital. More Labs in labs please!

  • "I want to choose flight": Families look to leave states banning health care for trans kids

    At 1 a.m., the day after the Arkansas state Senate had overridden Gov. Asa Hutchinson's (R) veto of a bill banning gender-affirming care for trans kids, the Spurrier family opened a GoFundMe so they could move out of the state.Why it matters: The Spurriers believe leaving their home of 16 years is the only way to protect their transgender son. Over 80 bills targeting trans children have been introduced so far this year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Emily and George, who have worked to support their 17-year-old transgender son Cas since he came out in 2019, say they felt cornered."It was like okay, the monster's coming at you. You see the tentacles, 'okay, I can beat the tentacles,' but then the head comes out and now you realize the beast you're dealing with," Emily said. "In that fight or flight scenario, I feel like at this point I want to choose flight because it’s difficult to fight a brick wall."Cas said the bills make him feel like lawmakers are saying they don't want him to exist. "I shouldn’t have to justify the fact that I’m a normal person." Although Cas is 17 — at the cusp of being affected by Arkansas' bill banning transition-related health care for minors — his parents say their move is motivated by wanting to escape the overall anti-trans environment. Emily sent an email to Hutchinson on April 5, thanking him for vetoing the bill that was ultimately pushed through by the state legislature. "To us, this meant everything," she wrote. Emily told Axios she had not received a response to the email. Hutchinson's office did not return requests for comment. When asked in an NPR interview last month what he would say to trans minors and their parents, the governor replied: "Well, I'm sorry."Data: ACLU; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe big picture: Bills targeting trans kids have been introduced by predominately Republican state legislatures this year. 7 bills focused on sports have passed in Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama and West Virginia, plus Arkansas' health care bill. South Dakota's bill banning trans girls from women's sports was enacted via executive order. 9 bills across five states, mostly focused on health care, have failed. 72 other bills on trans youth are still being considered. The Spurriers are not alone. Amy Allen, the mother of a trans son in Tennessee, said on a Human Rights Campaign call with reporters last week that her family has "talked seriously" about leaving the state. Amber Briggle of Texas told NBC News if the state passes a bill that makes it a felony for parents to provide gender-affirming care to their children, she would consider moving. “It'd be really complicated for us, but it's certainly not out of the question,” she said. “My son always comes first.”“My Black trans daughter here in Arkansas will absolutely be a part of that fallout," Jasmine Banks said on the HRC call. "We know that Black and brown folks already have trouble accessing medical care."The bottom line: LGBTQ advocates, including HRC president Alphonso David, tell Axios the bills are a threat to trans kids even if they don’t pass. "What happens if we were to pass a law that says that you don't exist?" David asked. "And if you don't like it, you can just move? That's not how this country works. We have a democracy and a Constitution."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fox News Parts Ways With Anchor Leland Vittert, Off Air Since Just After Covering Capitol Riots

    Vittert was notable in 2020 for pushing back against Trump’s false claims of voter fraud Fox News has “mutually and amicably parted ways” with reporter Leland Vittert, the network told TheWrap Friday. The network confirms what has been the de facto state of affairs for months; Vittert has not appeared on the network or posted from his Twitter account since January. “We have mutually and amicably parted ways with Leland Vittert,” a Fox News spokesperson told TheWrap. Vittert had been with Fox News since 2010, and Fox has declined to explain why he has left the network after a decade. But it’s notable that Vittert was one of the few Fox reporters who contested the Trump campaign’s lies about election fraud during the 2020 election, including an interview with Trump’s communications director Erin Perrine that descended into a shouting match. Earlier in 2020 Vittert was and his crew were surrounded by protesters at Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C. in May, and then chased off. He also described being harassed by Trump supporters during one of this last appearances on Fox News in January.Mediaite first reported Vittert’s ouster from Fox News. Read original story Fox News Parts Ways With Anchor Leland Vittert, Off Air Since Just After Covering Capitol Riots At TheWrap

  • Cindy McCain calls Arizona GOP election audit 'ludicrous'

    She criticizes Republicans who still refuse to accept President Donald Trump's defeat.

  • Kansas City police fatally shoot armed man suspected of killing 2 teenage boys

    Kansas City police said they were following a lead in Friday’s double homicide when they encountered an armed suspect.

  • 100M Americans have received two doses or one J&J shot; US to restrict flights from India: Live COVID-19 updates

    Disneyland welcomes back guests for the first time in 412 days, more states seeing cases in younger adults. More COVID-19 updates.

  • 'Projecting hope': Experts suggest Biden stop wearing a mask outdoors

    Biden’s continuing to wear a face mask outside could lead to confusion about how to interpret the new CDC advice, which some have criticized as needlessly complex.

  • Biden Administration Denies Report of Prisoner Swap with Iran

    The Biden administration denied a report from Iranian state TV on Sunday that the U.S. and U.K. agreed to exchange billions of dollars for American and British prisoners held in Iran. State TV quoted an anonymous Iranian government official laying out the terms of the alleged deal on Sunday. “The Americans accepted to pay $7 billion and swap four Iranians who were active in bypassing sanctions for four American spies who have served part of their sentences,” the official said in comments quoted in on-screen crawl, translated by the Associated Press. “Unfortunately that report is untrue there is no agreement to release these four Americans,” White House chief of staff Ron Klain told CBS’s Face the Nation immediately following the report. The U.S. State Department also denied the claim of a prisoner swap. “Reports that a prisoner swap deal has been reached are not true,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. “As we have said, we always raise the cases of Americans detained or missing in Iran. We will not stop until we are able to reunite them with their families.” Iran is currently holding four known American prisoners: Baquer and Siamak Namazi; Iranian-American businessman Emad Shargi; and conservationist Morad Tahbaz. It is unclear which Iranian citizens held in the U.S. would be returned to Iran as part of the alleged deal. The alleged prisoner swap would also see the U.K. pay 400 million pounds in exchange for the release of British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a former employee at the Thompson Reuters Foundation.

  • Prime Minister Modi's ruling party loses crucial Indian state election

    The incumbent chief minister's party in India's West Bengal state has defeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in a state election held as the coronavirus pandemic surged to crisis levels. Modi has been criticised for focusing on the elections instead of making the pandemic his top priority. Some expert blame the federal election commission for allowing rallies and voting in which large crowds flouted rules on social distancing and mask-wearing.

  • Blinken raises "serious" concern over removal of top El Salvador judges

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele via phone Sunday to express "serious" concern over a recent vote to remove all magistrates of the country's constitutional chamber, State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed in a statement. Why it matters: El Salvador’s legislature voted 64-19 on Saturday to remove five magistrates in the country's highest court, AP reports. The magistrates "had angered Bukele by ruling against some of his tougher measures during the pandemic," per AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.An additional vote took place shortly after midnight on Sunday to remove Attorney General Raul Melara, Reuters reports.What they're saying: "Democratic governance requires respecting the separation of powers, for the good of all Salvadorans," Blinken tweeted.He said that yesterday's vote would "undermine El Salvador's highest court" as well as Melara. Blinken added that the AG had been "fighting corruption and impunity," and was an effective partner with the U.S.The general secretariat of the Organization of American States in a Sunday statement accused the country's executive branch of guiding the decisions behind the removal of the magistrates and the attorney general.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Vaccine companies and the U.S. government snubbed WHO initiative to scale up global manufacturing

    Last year the World Health Organization launched a program that aimed to scale up production of COVID-19 vaccines in Latin America, Asia and Africa. Pfizer and Moderna refused to participate.

  • Pandemic and war hit tourism in Lalibela, holy Ethiopian site

    As they have done for hundreds of years on the Orthodox Easter weekend, priests wrapped in traditional white robes read the Bible by candlelight on Saturday evening in the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela in northern Ethiopia. Tens of thousands of visitors from around Ethiopia and abroad usually come to Lalibela, home to a UNESCO World Heritage site of 12th and 13th century monolithic churches, to celebrate and witness the most important holiday in the Orthodox calendar. The government declared victory at the end of that month, but since then there has been some low-level fighting in parts of that region, which borders Amhara where Lalibela is.

  • Meet Artist Drue Kataoka, the First Asian American Woman to Be the Face of Clubhouse

    Clubhouse, the pioneering audio-focused social networking platform, has selected acclaimed artist, technologist and activist Drue Kataoka as its newest “icon.” Kataoka — a Tokyo-born, West Coast-raised artist — is the first Asian American woman and first visual artist to occupy the role, which will last for several weeks in time for the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. “Social audio is a new frontier with tremendous opportunities ahead,” Kataoka tells NextShark.

  • Stephen Curry outduels Kevin Porter Jr. as Warriors blast Rockets

    Golden State outscored Houston in a decisive third quarter, 39-12. Curry scored 23 of his game-high 30 points during that frame.

  • Prosecutors seek tougher sentence for Derek Chauvin following guilty verdict

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and state prosecutors are seeking a more severe sentence for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin following a jury finding him guilty in the murder of George Floyd, according to court documents filed Friday.Why it matters: Under Minnesota statues, Chauvin will only be sentenced on the most serious charge that he was found guilty of — second-degree murder, AP reports. Experts say he is not expected to be given the maximum sentence of 40 years. He was also found guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeProsecutors cite five factors in support an aggravated sentence for Chauvin: Floyd "was a particularly vulnerable victim" when Chauvin pinned him against the pavement by holding a knee to his neck, since the use of force continued after he became unresponsive. Floyd was also intoxicated.Prosecutors argue that Floyd "was treated with particular cruelty" as he was held on the pavement after repeatedly saying he could not breathe and while bystanders called for Chauvin to stop, and that he was not offered CPR or medical assistance by officers. They also accuse Chauvin of abusing his position of authority as a uniformed officer and committing a crime, as part of a group of three or more people, in the presence of multiple children.What they're saying: Chauvin's attorneys responded in opposition to a higher sentence by noting that Floyd's size, and his ability to continuously struggle while being restrained during what they described as a lawful arrest, serves as evidence that he was not particularly vulnerable. The defense argued that bystanders were free to leave the scene anytime they wished and that officers called for an ambulance to get Floyd medical attention.His attorneys also stated that the other officers on the scene with Chauvin have not been convicted of a crime related to his own offenses. Former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with manslaughter as well as aiding and abetting second-degree murder.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Afghanistan's gov't is in 'slow motion collapse.' What happens when the U.S. leaves?

    In a country where transitions of power have often been violent, there is little to reassure Afghans that a peaceful settlement is on the horizon.