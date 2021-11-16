Man tied to 2016 Kansas City homicide, stealing 52 guns, is sentenced in federal court

A man who in 2017 stole more than 50 guns from a Kansas City pawn shop has been sentenced in federal court.

Kameron M. Bynum, 26, was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years and three months in federal prison without parole, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

In May 2017, Smart Pawn, on Troost Avenue, reported a burglary to police. Court records show that Bynum broke in through the shop’s roof and stole 52 handguns and nearly $20,000.

At the scene, police said they found clothes in an alley, including a blood-stained glove, which they linked to Bynum through DNA.

Bynum, who most recently lived in North Carolina, was charged and arrested in 2017.

When searching his apartment in North Carolina, where he moved after Kansas City, police found more than 400 Xanax tablets, a loaded handgun with a magazine stolen from Smart Pawn, marijuana and $550, court records show.

In December 2019, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute Xanax and marijuana, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, stealing firearms from a licensed firearm dealer and being a felon in possession of firearms.

While investigating the burglary, police also linked the vehicle at the scene to a homicide scene from Aug. 6, 2016, in the 2900 block of East 35th Street in Kansas City. Bynum later admitted to being involved in the homicide, court records show.

Bynum at the time told police he was trying to buy the Xanax pills from the victim, who he said attempted to rob him with a gun. Bynum pulled out his own gun and told police he shot the victim in self-defense.