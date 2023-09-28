Man tied to 2020 killing of Amber Barrett sentenced for robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Michael Penrod and three others broke into Amber Barrett's apartment three years to the day Penrod was sentenced for robbery on Thursday.

When Penrod, Emily Madison, Joshua White and Joseph Adkins left the small apartment, Barrett lie dead. All four have pleaded guilty to charges befitting their roles in Barrett's killing, with Madison admitting to shooting Barrett.

When Penrod left the courtroom Thursday morning, he stepped into a 30-year prison sentence for robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and being a habitual offender. When he's released from prison, he will be on supervised probation for three years.

Penrod, who is 41, will have to serve 75% of his sentence before he can be released from prison. With credit for pretrial incarceration, he has another 20 years on the sentence. He'll be 61 when he's released.

It might be longer if Penrod cannot behave in prison, which is a distinct possibility since he's been in and out of trouble will at the Tippecanoe County Jail, where he's spent 130 days of the last two years in disciplinary segregation.

Penrod offered no statement to the court or to Barrett's family before his sentence, which was predetermined by the plea agreement.

While Penrod remained silent, Barrett's mother, Leah Meca, and her aunt, Sarah Ritchey, gave him a piece of their minds.

"Amber was my whole world. My child. My other have. I loved her so much," Meca said. "A part of me died that day."

Meca found Barrett inside a garage that was converted to an apartment. It's an image that Meca cannot shake.

"Her hand was reaching ujp like she was reaching out for help and I wasn't there to help," Meca said.

"You may not have been the person who pulled the trigger, but to me, you're still a murderer," she said.

Penrod began to mutter something, and his attorneys quietly responded to him.

Barrett's aunt, Sarah Ritchey, was more tolerant at Madison's sentence earlier this month, but she was angry Thursday at Penrod's sentencing, and said as much.

"I'm really mad," Ritchey said. "All of you chose — for drugs, for robbery, for whatever reason — to take another person's life. I don't know how you live with this for the rest of your life.

"All of our family, a little piece of us died," she said.

Ritchey doubts that Penrod will do well in prison.

"You can't behave in jail," she said referring to his 130 days in disciplinary segregation.

Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyer wanted to remove some of Penrod's credit days given to reduce his sentence for good behavior, noting the problems at the jail. However, he did not have the authority to do so.

Meyer cited Penrod's criminal record, which includes crimes committed in five counties. Penrod has eight misdemeanor convictions, 13 felony convictions and two juvenile convictions.

"This tells me — along with your criminal history — tells me you're just not willing to conform with the norms of society or leave peacefully in this community — or any community," Meyer said.

"In fact, you haven't even shown that you're willing to live peacefully in a confined setting," Meyer said.

Meyer accepted the plea agreement because it reflected the seriousness of the crimes and reflects Penrod's role in the crimes.

By accepting the agreement, a slew of other charges, including murder and burglary, were dismissed.

Penrod is the second of the four to be sentenced, as per the plea agreements.

Adkins is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16, and White will be sentenced on Dec. 11.

