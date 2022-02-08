Man tied to ex-Honduras president gets life prison sentence

NEW YORK (AP) — A man linked to former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for drug importation offenses just a day after it was revealed that Hernandez is on a secret U.S. list of officials suspected of corruption or undermining democracy in Central America.

Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez, 52, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge P. Kevin Castel.

Castel last year presided over a trial of Fuentes Ramirez, in which he was convicted of charges alleging he had bribed high-ranking Honduran officials and killed a law enforcement officer.

In a release, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Fuentes Ramirez was responsible for tons of cocaine brought into the U.S. and for protecting his drug trade with machineguns.

“In committing his narcotics crimes, Fuentes Ramirez bribed high-ranking Honduran officials and was responsible for brutal acts of violence and murder,” Williams said. "Fuentes Ramirez’s path of destruction, both in violence and flooding the United States with cocaine, has finally come to an end, and he will now spend his life in federal prison.”

During the trial, witnesses said Hernández accepted bribes from Fuentes Ramírez and other drug traffickers from his time as a presidential candidate up through at least 2019.

Hernández has repeatedly denied any connection to drug traffickers and he has not been charged with a crime.

On Monday, the State Department made it public that the administration of President Joe Biden last year had quietly placed Hernandez on the classified list of suspected corrupt officials undermining democracy in Central America.

The list was provided last summer to the U.S. Congress, but Hernandez's name was not released until he stepped down last month as president.

Hernandez's brother, Tony, was sentenced in New York last year to life in prison. Witnesses testified that the political ascent of Juan Orlando Hernandez had been funded by bribes from drug traffickers.