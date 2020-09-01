Man with ties to 'boogaloo' movement charged with threatening health officer over pandemic

Photograph: Dai Sugano/AP

A California community college instructor with ties to the far-right, anti-government “boogaloo” movement was in custody on suspicion of sending two dozen misogynistic and threatening letters to a county health officer involving the coronavirus pandemic.

The Santa Clara county sheriff’s office said on Tuesday that Alan Viarengo, 55, was arrested last week and charged with felony counts of stalking and threatening a public official. Investigators also seized 138 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and explosive materials from Viarengo’s home in Gilroy.

Alan Viarengo. Photograph: AP

Viarengo allegedly sent a series of letters to Dr Sara Cody, the Santa Clara county health director. Investigators said the letters became “increasingly aggressive, offensive and threatening” over time and contained slogans and imagery from the “boogaloo” movement, a loosely organized, right-wing extremist group known for anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun beliefs.

Viarengo has not entered a plea. His bail was revoked and he remains in jail.

Cody has been one of the nation’s most visible proponents of stay-at-home orders, social distancing and wearing masks, which has led to threats and demonstrations at her home. Santa Clara county was among the first in the US to impose a lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in March.

Cody is one of several California public health officials who have reported receiving threats. She told the San Jose Mercury News in July: “We’ve all taken more heat than we usually take. I try as much as possible to keep my head down.”

The sheriff’s department said she is receiving 24-hour security.

Authorities say the letters were sent from 8 April to 29 July. In a June letter, the writer boasted of making a lot of money doing unpermitted haircuts during the pandemic, adding, “I’m glad you are getting threats ... I posted your residence everywhere I could; I hope someone follows through.”

On 29 July, authorities said, detectives tracking Viarengo watched as he drove a black Tesla Model 3 to a mailbox and dropped a letter inside that was addressed to Cody and mocked her handling of the pandemic. He was arrested a month later.

San Jose attorney Cody Salfen defended Viarengo as a “dedicated father, husband, community activist, respected professor, and volunteer” and blasted prosecutors and law enforcement for heavy-handed tactics.

“At this time we have allegations,” Salfen said. “Allegations are not facts.”

In a message to faculty and students, the superintendent and president of the Gavilan Joint Community College District said the charges are not related to Viarengo’s work as a math teacher.

“As members of the college community, however, we are shocked and saddened by what took place, and will cooperate with law enforcement fully if it is required,” Kathleen A Rose said in a message provided to the Associated Press.

Over the past year, online conversations about the “boogaloo”, an ironic term for a second civil war, have begun to coalesce into the beginnings of an actual movement. Many “boogaloo” supporters see the current federal government as illegitimate, while remaining deeply patriotic. They revere the constitution and see themselves as the true descendants of America’s founding fathers. Some people in the movement have protested pandemic-related public health restrictions as a violation of their rights.

At least 15 arrests and five deaths have been publicly linked to "boogaloo" rhetoric, including the murders of two law enforcement officers in the San Francisco Bay Area. Two men affiliated with the "boogaloo" movement were charged earlier this year in the killings of a federal security officer in Oakland and a Santa Cruz county sheriff's sergeant.






