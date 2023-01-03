Man with ties to Mexican cartel sentenced to 30 years in prison after South Georgia meth bust

A Florida man who was found to be in possession of about eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a 2019 traffic stop in South Georgia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, James E. Freitas, 48, was driving through South Georgia on I-75 on July 11, 2019, when he was pulled over for a traffic stop by a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

During the traffic stop, Freitas was unable to provide identification and gave conflicting information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As Freitas was standing outside his vehicle speaking with the deputy, his passenger, Miguel L. Mora, 44, climbed into the driver’s seat and drove away in the car.

Mora drove the vehicle into a field and then ran away on foot into the woods carrying a large bag.

Mora was quickly apprehended and the bag he was carrying was found to contain 8.099 grams of 97% pure methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $748,000.

When searching the vehicle, deputies also found a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol with an obliterated serial number, possessed by Freitas.

A search warrant executed for Freitas’ phone found photos of the gun and text and WhatsApp messages detailing Freitas and Mora’s travel to and from Nashville, Tennessee, to buy and transport methamphetamine to a third-party in Florida.

According to a release, the WhatsApp messages were between Freitas and a member of a Mexican drug cartel concerning the distribution of methamphetamine.

TRENDING STORIES:

Freitas has a lengthy history with prior felony drug convictions for possession and trafficking of controlled substances in Florida.

Mora has a lengthy criminal history, with convictions in Arkansas and Florida, including a prior felony conviction for trafficking amphetamine.

Story continues

“Individuals tied to criminal organizations trafficking large quantities of the most lethal controlled substances into our communities will face steep federal consequences for crimes which are contributing to the addiction and death of many Americans,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Local, state and federal law enforcement teams are working to dismantle these cartels and hold the people associated with them responsible.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Freitas was sentenced to serve 360 month in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release on Dec. 29, 2022, after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Mora pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 12, 2022, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 2.

IN OTHER NEWS: