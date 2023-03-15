Man with ties to Ocala youth sports arrested on child pornography charges

A man with ties to youth sports in Ocala has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Investigators arrested 38-year-old Frederick Landt IV in Gainesville after police got a tip about his online activities last December about someone using messaging app to share child pornography in the Gainesville area.

Police have been investigating him for the last few months. Their detectives learned the pornography had been shared in two locations connected to the suspect in the case.

Police said Landt recently moved from Ocala to Gainesville, and that he has strong ties to youth sports in Ocala and may have been involved in coaching swimming.

However, police have not been able to confirm where he was coaching or his exact connection to youth sports.

A search warrant was served on his home and confiscated several electronic devices.

Landt is now being charged with 12 counts of distributing child pornography, but police don’t believe he was manufacturing it himself.

