Man told 911 shot followed gun threat

Aug. 30—HIGH POINT — A man accused of fatally shooting a man in a car outside a north High Point residence a week ago called 911 immediately afterward and told the emergency dispatcher that he had been threatened with a gun first.

Marcus C. Dilworth, 41, of High Point, waited for police to arrive during the five-minute call following the Aug. 22 shooting outside Dilworth's house in the 4300 block of Garden Club Street, which happened about 1:30 p.m. In a recording of the profanity-laced call, a woman can be heard crying in the background as Dilworth talked to a dispatcher.

Dilworth said that the man, an ex-boyfriend of a woman Dilworth knows, parked in front of the house and threatened him.

"He pulled his gun out on me," he said.

Police identified the man last week as Terrance J. Parms, 32, of High Point.

Dilworth told the dispatcher that Parms was bleeding from the face and "lost a lot of blood," and he's not sure whether paramedics have been called. He repeated several times that Parms pulled a gun first, though Dilworth was not shot.

The dispatcher asked Dilworth about his gun and told him to secure it until officers arrive.

The 911 recording ends with High Point Police Department officers arresting Dilworth.

Near the end of the call, Dilworth told officers that this wasn't the first time that Parms threatened him.

The High Point Enterprise reported last week on other 911 calls from residents of the neighborhood who were shocked or upset about the fatal shooting, which was the city's 11th homicide this year.

The High Point Police Department will hold a flier response this morning along Garden Club Street. The flier response will concentrate on the 4300 block of the street.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul