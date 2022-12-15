Man told kidnapped woman he would bite her neck, rip her throat out, Michigan cops say

A man with filed teeth is accused of holding a woman captive for weeks, threatening to bite her neck and rip her throat out, Michigan cops say.

The 20-year-old woman was kidnapped during the week of Thanksgiving after she was kicked out of her home, according to Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Michael Barajas, saw the woman walking on the street and offered her a shower and food, the sheriff said.

But when she arrived at the home, she was tied to the bed and locked in a bedroom with windows screwed shut, Swanson said.

She was sexually assaulted by Barajas and trafficked by others as she was tied to the bed, according to the sheriff.

“It’s bizarre. This guy is a monster,” the sheriff said in a Facebook video posted Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The kidnapped woman could not escape her captor on her first two tries, the sheriff said. On Dec. 8, when she had to go to a hospital for a medical emergency, a nurse recognized she was in trouble and contacted authorities, according to Swanson.

Swanson said the events left the woman “traumatized,” and she is being cared for.

“Barajas threatened that if she didn’t do everything that he told her to do, he would bite her neck and rip out her throat,” the sheriff said.

The home where authorities said the woman was being held captive was raided, and authorities arrested Barajas.

Court records show he has been charged with human trafficking, kidnapping, sexual conduct, assault, and weapons and drug charges.

Barajas remained in jail as of Thursday, Dec. 15, according to the court records.

Genesee County is about 70 miles northwest of Detroit.

Man controlled ‘every move’ of his sex trafficking victims, feds say. He gets prison

Undercover detective at Walmart saves kidnapped mother and child, Pennsylvania cops say